World-famous betting company 1xBet has become the title sponsor of one of the most popular football clubs in Nigeria, Akwa United. The parties signed a contract for a period of one year.

As part of the cooperation, the 1xBet logo will appear on the team’s game and training uniforms. In addition, the bookmaker’s branding will also be present at Akwa United’s home ground – Godswill Akpabio International Stadium – in the interview area and on banners around the pitch.

“Akwa United is one of the most progressive clubs in Nigeria. The team is developing steadily, and last season won its first championship. A modern approach to the development of the marketing direction and communication with the fans, as well as focusing only on the highest results, is the hallmark of the club. In this, Akwa United is very similar to 1xBet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our company shares the values ​​of this club because we also continually strive to provide our users with the best product. I am sure that together we will be able to bring a lot of positive emotions to football fans throughout Nigeria,” commented a representative of 1xBet on the start of cooperation.

“Akwa United sets itself the highest goals, and a partnership of this level only confirms our ambitions. The signing of a sponsorship contract with the world-class company 1xBet is a big step forward not only for our club but also for the development of Nigerian club football in general. We are pleased that our work has attracted the attention of such a major player in the betting market, and we believe that our cooperation will have a positive impact on Nigerian football,” said Akwa United representative.

All information about the joint activities of 1xBet and Akwa United can be found on the social networks of the bookmaker and the club.