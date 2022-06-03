The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential screening committee has disqualified 10 aspirants out of the 23 gunning for the office of the President in the 2023 elections.

Chairman of the committee and former national chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, disclosed this at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja when the panel presented its report on Friday afternoon.

Consequently, only 13 presidential aspirants will slug it out at the forthcoming APC special national convention.

Odigie-Oyegun, however, did not mention any name, saying the party leadership will do the needful.

He emphasised that youthfulness of the aspirants, among others, was a factor the committee considered in the course of carrying out its work.

Odigie-Oyegun also confirmed that his committee did not screen former President Goodluck Jonathan, contrary to speculations, adding that the former president was not on the list of aspirants attended to.

