The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), in connection with the alleged rape of a 20-year-old female student.

The Command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, in a statement, noted that the suspects include a 19-year-old female student, Queen Sodo, and that both were apprehended by operatives from the Akungba divisional headquarters.

Olayinka said the incident occurred when the victim visited her longtime friend at her residence.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was invited to the residence of her long-time friend, Queen Sodo ‘f’, 19 years old, also a student of the same school. Trusting in the longevity of their friendship, which began in secondary school and continued into university, the victim accepted a drink provided by her friend, which was later found to have been laced with drugs, causing her to lose consciousness,” the statement read.

The spokesperson added that the female suspect reportedly left the room and summoned a male accomplice while keeping watch as the assault was carried out.

The victim was rescued by a neighbour who heard unusual sounds from the room and found her unconscious and naked with the male suspect.

She was immediately taken for medical attention and later referred to a specialist hospital, where she was receiving treatment.

Olayinka said both suspects have confessed to their involvement and detailed the roles they played in the crime, providing investigators with crucial information to aid prosecution.

Investigators also recovered several exhibits from the scene, including the bottle containing the suspected drug-laced drink, which will be sent for toxicology analysis.

Olayinka said the suspects remain in police custody and will be transferred to the gender desk office in Akure for further investigation and prosecution.