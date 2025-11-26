The Security Adviser to the Kogi State Government, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), has debunked rumoured bandits’ abduction of Kiri High School students in the early hours of Wednesday.

Advertisement

An unconfirmed source said that bandits attacked Kiri High School in Aiyetoro Kiri, Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Wednesday morning, in the attempt to whisk away some students.

It was added that members of the Kiri Vigilante Group who swiftly mobilised and confronted the attackers, successfully rescued all students who had been kidnapped during the assault.

Advertisement

Community sources added that no student remains in captivity, following the prompt and coordinated response by the local security team.

However, the operation came at a tragic cost, as one vigilante member was allegedly killed while defending the community, and one resident identified as Hausa man also lost his life.

However in a swift reaction, Commander Omodara said they story was false, adding that government was after those posting fake news on socio media.

He expressed surprise that some group of people will just sit down and post fake news just to create tension in the state.

Omodara warned that the state government will go after such people because they see them as members of bandits terrorising the state.

He, therefore, appealed to the people of the state to disregard the story, stressing that all security agents in the state were fully on red alert and monitoring every part of the state to avoid any problem.