2 Dead, 5 Injured In Lagos Multiple Accidents

Two persons have been confirmed dead while five persons injured after six vehicles were involved in an accident on Eko bridge inward Alaka, Surulere, Lagos.

LEADERSHIP reports that six vehicles were involved in the fatal accident include a fully loaded truck (T-150 IL), Lexus Jeep (LSP 795 EW), Toyota Camry (AKD 606 HH), Toyota (LND 217 GX), Mini- bus (FKJ 77 YG and (LSR 952 HZ).

In a press statement by the director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment department, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said the authority and other emergency responders carried out an emergency operation at the scene of the fatal accident.

According to him, an officer of the authority Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team confirmed that the victims are a male and another female.

According to Olusola, the fatal accident involved 6 private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no T-1501 LA.

Adebayo said: “preliminary investigation showed that the loaded ‘MAC’ truck while on top speed collided with five other private vehicles including a commercial mini bus (Korope) as a result of brake failure.”