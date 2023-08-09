Female Deputy Govs Visit First Lady

The representatives of the female Deputy Governors in Nigeria have paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, during the visit they pledged their support towards uplifting the lives of Nigerian women through the Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet project of the First Lady.

Speaking on behalf of the female deputy governors, Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele noted that Nigeria’s human capacity and the future of the country is dependent on the investment made in women, youth and children.

“As a champion of women’s rights, to amplify and advocate the voices of Nigerian women, youth and children who face challenges in various sectors such as education, healthcare, economic empowerment and politics, we want you to know that we are with you and committed to the cause.“

The Deputy Governors stated that they looked forward to sharing the First Lady’s vision and how it will impact and benefit Nigeria to implement policies that will promote equal opportunities for all.

The First Lady in her remarks expressed her gratitude for the support and unity shown to her and the Renewed Hope Initiative by the Deputy Governors.