President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with former governors of Rivers and Kaduna states, Nyesom Wike and Mallam Nasir el-Rufai respectively, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Both former governors are President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees and were both screened by the Senate, however, while Wike scaled the Senate screening hurdle, el-Rufai’s nomination is yet to be passed.

While Wike came about 1:40 pm, el-Rufai arrived at about 2pm.

Details later…