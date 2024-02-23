Yoruba nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, has returned to Nigeria two years after his detention in the Benin Republic.

He came to the country for the burial of his mother, who died while he was in detention in Benin Republic.

Igboho fled Nigeria in 2021 for exile in Benin Republic after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Nigeria.

The DSS had invaded his home in the Soka area of Oyo State over alleged terrorism activities.

While in Benin Republic, Igboho was arrested and remanded while attempting to travel to Germany.

He, however, regained his freedom recently after two years in a Beniese prison.

A statement by Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, confirmed that he was in the country for his mother’s burial.

Koiki who disclosed this in a statement accompanied by a video via his X page yesterday, said, “I can confirm that Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, is currently on his way to Igboho town for the final burial of his mother Mrs S.A. Adeyemo.

“The body of Mrs Adeyemo was picked up from the mortuary in Saki town a few hours ago.”