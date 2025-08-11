Two persons have lost their lives while two others sustained injuries following a dispute that erupted from disagreement over farm land in Gulani local government area of Yobe State.

Advertisement

Yobe State Police Command said the Bara Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress call from the Village Head of Zango, on August 9, 2025, at about 11:30pm to report a brutal attack by miscreants from Azere Village in Gujba LGA.

Yobe Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dungus Abdulkarim disclosed in a statement that the attack, sparked by a dispute over farm land, resulted in the deaths of 40-year-old Sani Makeri and Abdullahi Maicitta, 35, both from Zango.

Zango and Azare Villages lies between the boundaries of Gujba and Gulani LGAs of the state.

SP Dungus said police swiftly responded by evacuating the slain victims while the injured persons were rushed to a specialist hospital in Damaturu, the state capital.

According to the Police, the survivors of the attack were receiving treatment, while the perpetrators fled the scene.

He however said the the Command has launched the manhunt for the arrest of the assailants.

Abdulkarim explained that the conflict, which began last year during the farming season, escalated despite efforts by the Command to investigate and facilitate resolution through the State Boundary Adjustment Committee.

Commissioner of Police, Yobe State Command, CP Emmanuel Ado has condemned the attack and assured that operatives will not hesitate to arrest and bring anyone found culpable to justice.

He also cautioned the farmers, asking them to remain tolerant of boundaries and report disputes to the appropriate authorities for resolution.