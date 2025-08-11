The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, now renamed Yakubu Gowon University, Professor Patricia Lar has handed over to her successor, Professor Matthew Adamu.

At the brief handover ceremony on Monday in Abuja, Prof. Lar thanked the Federal Government, the Minister of Education, and the Governing Council for the opportunity to serve for six months.

“It was not an easy task leading this institution with 17 faculties and several units, but I had the support of great men and women who stood by me,” she said.

She highlighted efforts to address staff welfare issues, resolve lingering union disputes, and prepare for upcoming accreditation exercises.

“I want to apologise to anyone who may have been hurt by decisions I took. It was never intentional, but for the good of the University,” she added.

In his remarks, Adamu commended Prof. Lar for stabilising the University during a difficult period. “At the time you came in six months ago, this University was in the news for all the wrong reasons, but you have worked tirelessly to change that,” he said.

He pledged to work with all stakeholders to consolidate the gains recorded and ensure a smooth transition to a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

“This is Nigeria’s Centre of Unity. When visitors come to this country and want to see a university, this should be the first they visit,” he said.