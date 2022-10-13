Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a subsidiary and producer of spirits and wines, has thrown its weight behind ‘Let’s Do It Nigeria’, the franchise holder of World Cleanup Day in Nigeria, to organise cleanup exercises in more than 300 locations across Nigeria, clearing more than 10,000 tons of waste.

The clean-up exercise was aimed to mark World clean-up Day which was simultaneously observed in about 164 countries in the world.

The Day is an annual global social action programme that unites millions of volunteers, governments, and organizations worldwide to tackle the global waste problem with the aim of building a sustainable world.

Commenting on the exercise, Sustainability and Responsibility manager for Pernod Ricard Nigeria and Western Africa, Eunice Osei-Tutu said, her outfit was very excited to join in the World Cleanup Day exercise which corresponds with the Circular Making Pillar of Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap which supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDG) 12, Responsible Consumption and Production and 14, Life Below Water.

She added that: “it is a very fulfilling moment for us at Pernod Ricard as we join the world to preserve our natural environment and minimise waste.”

On his part, Country leader, Mr. Olumide Coker, thanked everyone around the country that participated in the cleanup exercise and encouraged them to do good for the earth by ensuring they imbibe the 5 Rs of circular economy to save the world.

The 5Rs he said include: “Rethink – be conscious of the environment before purchasing any product; Refuse – refuse materials that are not biodegradable and those you don’t need; Reduce – Only buy things that are needed; Reuse – packaging, plastic, aluminium, etc. when you can; and Recycle – Recycle materials and prioritize buying things that are made from recyclable materials or recyclable.”

Earlier, founder/executive chairman of ‘Let’s Do It Nigeria,’ Mr. Seun Osikalu, appreciated the support received from partners Pernod Ricard, Royal HaskoningDHV, and The Netherland consulate for this year’s event.

He further encouraged other corporate organisations with an interest to save the earth and preserve it for future generations to partner with ‘Let’s Do It Nigeria’ to be able to reach and engage five per cent of Nigeria’s population for the next World Cleanup Day event in September 2023.