The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that foreign investment inflows into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have slumped by 2,850 per cent.

The NBS in its data on Nigerian Capital Importation Report for the second quarter of 2022 reported that inflows of foreign investments into the oil and gas industry in the country, which stood at $68.6 million in the first half of 2021, had crashed to $2.5 million or N1billion in the first half of 2022, indicating a 2,850 per cent drop.

The Agency further reported that the flow of foreign funds into the petroleum industry in the first six months of 2022 was also lower than the $33 million inflow recorded in the last six months of 2021.

The NBS also stated that the oil and gas industry accounted for 0.1 per cent of the total foreign capital inflows into the Nigerian economy in the first half of 2022, compared with 2.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively, in the first half of 2021 and the second half of 2021.

A breakdown of the inflows revealed that in the first quarter of 2022, $1m foreign capital was imported into the oil and gas sector, while $2 million foreign capital came in during the second quarter of the year.

In comparison, in the first and second quarters of 2021, $57m and $11m foreign capital were imported into the sector, respectively; while in the third and fourth quarters of 2022, foreign capital imported into the petroleum industry stood at $1 million and $32 million, respectively.

Generally, the NBS noted that the total value of foreign capital imported into the oil and gas sector between January and June 2022 stood at $3billion, rising by 12 per cent compared with $3billion inflow recorded in the same period in 2021.

The NBS in its analysis of foreign investments inflows in the second quarter of 2022, said: “the total value of capital importation into Nigeria in the second quarter of 2022 stood at $1bn from $876 million in the corresponding quarter of 2021, showing an increase of 75 per cent”.

The situation has been blamed on fossil fuel, which some experts have hinted was at the edge of chaos, noting that low funding from international oil companies in preference for greener energies was enough sign for the country to consider having an energy transition agenda.