President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Executive Directors in two agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday evening, the new executive directors are Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The new appointees include Ms. Vivian C. Richard Edet — Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NPA); Olalekan Badmus — Executive Director, Marine & Operations (NPA), and Ibrahim Abba Umar — Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services (NPA).

While Jibrin Abba was appointed as Executive Director, Maritime Labour & Cabotage Services (NIMASA); Chudi Offodile — Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NIMASA), and Fatai Taye Adeyemi — Executive Director, Operations (NIMASA).

Ngelale said the President approved the appointments with the firm belief, after studying their impressive profiles, that the new appointees will expeditiously and efficiently execute on their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine & Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP.