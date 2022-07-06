Two persons have been arrested and detained by the Ogun State Police Command, for stealing Eid-el-Kabir ram.

LEADERSHIP reports that Eid-el-Kabir festival, commong referred to as the ‘big Sallah’ is slated for Saturday, July 9, 2022.

In a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects, Adetunji Alagbe and Opeyemi Ogunlokun, were arrested for stealing a ram belonging Sodiq Abolore in Ogijo area of the State, Ikorodu in Lagos State.

The statement reads, “Men of Ogun State police command on the 5th of July 2022, arrested the duo of Adetunji Alagbe and Opeyemi Ogunlokun for stealing a Salah ram belonging to one Sodiq Abolore. The suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by Sodiq Abolore, who reported that while he was sleeping in his house at about 3am, he heard an unusual noise in his compound which made him to peep through the window, only to discover that the iron gate he used to block the entrance where he kept his Sallah ram has been pulled down.

“This made him to come out and discovered that his Sallah ram which he bought at the rate of N120,000 is no longer there.”

Oyeyemi stated that Abolore narrated that the suspects were forcing his Sallah ram inside the booth of a waiting car when he raised an alarm.

“Abolore stated further that when he searched around, he saw three men forcing his ram into a waiting Mazda car booth, which made him to raise the alarm, and distress call was made to the police. The three men were chased, and two amongst them were apprehended, while the other one escaped. The ram was recovered, and the two suspects were taken to custody,” the PPRO added.

Oyeyemi, however, stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered an indepth investigation of the case, with the view of charging the suspects to court as soon as possible.