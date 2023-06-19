2 ISWAP Commanders, Others Killed In Airstrikes

The Nigerian military has killed two Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) commanders Amir Malam Bello and Amir Malam Musa Modu and scores of other terrorists’ fighters in airstrikes coordinated along the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

It was gathered that the top ISWAP commanders met their waterloo in two separate airstrikes executed at the river banks of Jibularam and Sabon Tumbum in Marte local government area on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Intelligence sources revealed to Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, that the operation was conducted after intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions which exposed the location of the terror kingpins and their fighters.

The sources said that ground assessment from the spots of the air interdiction indicated that scores of the terrorists and the two commanders were killed in the process, while other surviving and wounded Mujahideens ran towards the axis of Tudun Wulgo and Ngilewa.