Two former deputy governors of Kebbi State, Ibrahim K. Aliyu and Mohammed Bello Dantani, Magajin Rafin Kabi alongside, All Progressives Congress (APC) zonal vice chairman, Alhaji Atiku Alaramma Warrah and the state organising secretary, Abdullahi Mai Unguwa Shanga and 43 others have defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In Bauchi State, 5,000 APC women have also defected to the PDP. While expressing their loyalty at PDP Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital yesterday, Aliyu and Kabi said, they left the APC because of maltreatment and the state government’s failure to execute meaningful projects in the state.

“Government has promised to offer us positions during the last concluded primaries but, ended up with nothing,” he added. They noted that there is no way APC will win the forthcoming 2023 general election in the state as its members have lost confidence in the party.

The PDP chairman, Alhaji Bello Suru, who was represented by the state secretary, Alhaji Bawa Kalgo, welcomed them into the party and assured them equal treatment, especially when it forms the government in 2023.

He also assured them that the party would change its leadership style when it assumes office. The defectors were received alongside with stakeholders of PDP, Alhaji Abba Aliero, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bunu Jega, Alhaji Garba Maidoki Zuru, Alhaji Sani Dododo among others.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP, the leader of the defectors, Fatima Mohammed, said their resolve to join the PDP was due to the failure of the APC-led federal government to fulfil its campaign promises of lifting Nigerians out of poverty and hunger among others.

She said the 5,000 women defectors would work towards ensuring the victory of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and other candidates for various elective positions in the forthcoming general election.

The convener of Atiku Door-to-Door Mobilisation Forum, Ambassador Imran Abdullahi Idris, who facilitated the defection commended the women for their foresight and promised to carry them along for the victory of PDP candidates in general election.