Lagos State government yesterday said the four days- work free days for its workers to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) has been misconstrued.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso who stated this in a statement noted that the approval by the state governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been given political connotation.

He said, “The approval of four work-free days (26th, 27th, 28th and 29th July 2022) to enable Lagos State Civil Servants obtain their Permanent Voters’ Cards has been largely misconstrued. It has therefore become necessary to set the records straight and put the approval granted by Mr. Governor in proper context.

“Mr. Governor’s approval was in response to agitations by Civil Servants for an opportunity to register and collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards before the Independent National Election Commission’s (INEC) deadline of 31st July 2022.

“In granting his approval, Mr. Governor made it clear that seventy-five percent of the workforce must be available throughout the four days to ensure the smooth running of government business.

‘’This explains why the junior, middle management and Senior Officers in the public service were batched according to Grade Levels and allotted one day per batch to ensure that no public servant would be denied the opportunity of fulfilling his/her civic duty, being the right of every citizen, particularly to participate in the upcoming Y2023 general elections. For the avoidance of doubt, the Circular Ref. No. CIR/HOS/’22/Vol.1/034 of 25 July 2022 which is titled: Collection of Permanent Voters’ Card, is in the public domain.’’

Omotoso noted that the clarification has become necessary to debunk the falsehood and deliberate misinformation being perpetuated by mischief workers with a deliberate intention of politicising a standard administrative process.

‘’The same administrative mechanism was deployed during the COVID-19 Pandemic to ensure social distance as well as public health and safety when only twenty-five per cent of Lagos State government workers conducted government business effectively and efficiently, while other public servants worked remotely or from home. It is mischievous and dishonest to read political meaning into a sincere gesture,’’ he said.