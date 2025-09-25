Two principal male suspects identified as Ezema Onyedikachi ( 27) and Ugwu Chigozie Anthony (21), who were arrested for allegedly killing one Nweze Chiebonam (29) during a bonfire at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Enugu State, have been arraigned in court and subsequently remanded in a correctional centre.

The deceased, Chiebonam Nweze, was a guest at the UNN bonfire event before the incident.

The management of the UNN alleged that the bonfire event was infiltrated by miscreants from a neighbouring community, who instigated violence.

In the course of the disturbance, a guest at the event, Mr. Chiebonam Nweze, was stabbed. Sadly, despite prompt efforts to save his life, he passed away before receiving medical attention at the University’s Medical Center.

The Department of Archaeology/Heritage Studies at the Faculty of Arts, had organised the bonfire night on September 12, 2025, which was attended by students and invited guests, including the suspects and the deceased.

However, at about 3am the following day, while attendees were leaving the venue, the vehicle of Ugwu Anthony had a minor accident involving that of the deceased.

The incident led to a fight involving the suspects and the deceased but was later resolved.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects initially left the venue but later conspired, armed themselves with a dagger, and returned to attack the deceased.

In the course of the assault, Ezema Onyedikachi allegedly collected the dagger from Ugwu Anthony and stabbed Nweze Chiebonam fatally in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The dagger used in committing the crime was recovered.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has commiserated with the family of the deceased, describing the incident as both unfortunate and avoidable.

Hecautioned residents, particularly the youths, to eschew violence, exercise self-control, and resolve disputes peacefully.