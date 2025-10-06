A 64-year-old man, Oloso Bamidele Fatiu, and one Ishola Sikiru, 27 years, have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital for alleged theft of two live goats.

The due defendants were brought before the court by the police over accusation of stealing of two live goats in Aramoko Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti West local government area of the State.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence in July 2025.

According to the police prosecutor, the stolen goats which belonged to one Florence Akinleye were valued at N200,000.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Michael Olaleye, prayed the court to grant his clients bail on liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, granted the defendants the bail of N50,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

He subsequently adjourned the case till November 6, 2025, for hearing.