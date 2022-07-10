Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong wind and flooding on Saturday wreaked havoc in different parts of Lagos metropolis.

LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that residents of the state were enveloped by flood following heavy downpour that started Friday night in some parts of the state.

A number of houses and roads were submerged by the flood caused by rain that lasted several hours in different parts of the state.

Sections of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway were cut off on both sides by the flood, leading to a gridlock. Awolowo Road in Ikeja area of the state was initially rendered impassable by flood that receded hours after the rains subsided.

Many road users who had hit the roads in Eid-El –Kabir celebration mood were forced to return home or seek alternative routes, while others remained at the spot, waiting for the flood to abate.

It was gathered that emergency responders rescued three persons from a Lexus Jeep that was swept away by heavy flood around Oyatoki area of Agege, Lagos State.

According to a statement signed by the Zonal Coordinator, South-West, National Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, on Saturday in Lagos the incident involved two vehicles, a Lexus Jeep carrying three persons and a Toyota with three occupants.

He said the six persons were reported to have been swept away when rainwater overflowed an uncompleted canal in the area.

“The residents reportedly warned the people in the vehicles to desist from passing through the road but they were adamant, but drove through, and they were swept away.

“One of the people in the Toyota refused, dropped down from the vehicle, the other two drove and they are the only ones missing presently.

“All together, three rescued alive, one jumped out to safety, while the remaining two are missing,” he said.

Farinloye said emergency responders on the ground included the Lagos State Fire Service, NEMA, LASEMA, the Police and other responders from the community.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing in search of the other two persons.’’