2 Siblings Die In Collapsed Lagos Building

Two children identified to be siblings were found dead after a building collapsed in Lagos.

The coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the incident which occurred at No 25, Ajao street CWC, by Olainukan bus stop, Ikorodu.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Mr Farinloye said the siblings, Rakib Atolagbe, 7 years old and Mujib Atolagbe, 9, “were trapped when a fence from the neighbouring house fell on their building during Saturday’s heavy downpour.”

He said that the incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m.

“It was very unfortunate that no distress call was properly channeled to those whose responsibility it is to save lives at the right time.

“Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are currently on ground to assess the situation.”