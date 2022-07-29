Two male soldiers and one female civilian, on Friday, died in an auto crash that occurred around Obadeyi Bus Stop, Ijaiye, on the ever-busy Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

It was gathered that the accident involved a truck and a Mitsubishi saloon car with registration number RNG 396 AA.

A statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency,(LASEMA) confirmed that one male adult, who survived the fatal crash had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The agency further stated that corpses of the dead victims of the accident have been “bagged while waiting for military pick up and SEHMU.”

It wa learnt that the truck was driving against traffic when it had head-on collision with the Mitsubishi car which had four occupants in it.

According to the LASEMA statement, “The Agency responded to an accident that occurred between a truck and a Mitsubishi saloon car with reg. no. RNG396AA.

“Further investigation revealed that the truck was driving the wrong way and made a head-on collision with a car.

“Unfortunately, out of the four occupants of the car, two male Nig. Army soldiers and one female citizen lost their lives to the fatal crash, while the last male adult was treated by LASAMBUS and taken to the hospital.

“The fatalities have been bagged while waiting for military pick up and SEHMU.

“The vehicle has also been recovered from the road with the agency’s light tow truck and handed over to the Police station in Meran.”