The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Friday, visited Ilorin, Kwara State, to seek the blessing of the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, towards the realisation of his presidential bid.

Kwankwaso was accompanied to the Emir’s palace by the NNPP’s gubernatorial candidate in the State, Prof. Shuaib AbdulRaheem, Alh Buba Galadima and Kwara North senatorial candidate of the party, Dr Kolo Baba Jiya.

Speaking at the Emir’s palace shortly after observing the Jumm’at service with the Emir, Kwakwanso said he was in Ilorin to seek royal blessing.

He added that he would use the opportunity of the visit to open some of NNPP’s offices in Ilorin, the state capital and other parts of the state.

“We are here to pay our respect to you as our traditional father. We thank you for receiving us and the opportunity to observe the Juma’at service with you. I also thank the people of the state for the warm hospitality. We pray Allah to continue to give our Emir long life and sound health,” Kwankwaso added.

Responding, the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described Kwankwaso as “a very experienced politician and administrator.”

He prayed for the blossom of the Kwankwansiyya movement, adding that “God will continue to guide you. I’m very glad to say you are welcome.”

Sulu-Gambari assured the NNPP presidential candidate that he’s in the hand of a highly influential personality in the state, Prof. Shuaib AbdulRaheem.

In his brief remarks, Prof AbdulRaheem, who thanked the Emir for the warm hospitality accorded the NNPP team, said Kwankwaso has all it takes to get the nation out of the hydra-headed security and socio-economic challenges facing it.