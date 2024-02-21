The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has lost two soldiers in clearance operations aimed at strengthening free movement and rejuvenating economic activities across the Lake Chad region.

The Chief Military Public Information Officer, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, in a statement on Wednesday, said two soldiers, one each from Nigeria and Chad, paid the supreme price while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said the operation led to multiple terrorists surrendering and the interception of a major arms haul meant for insurgents’ use.

He said the four Sectors of MNJTF between February 10 to 20, 2024, recorded various successes, which portrayed the surge in troops’ effectiveness through surrender of terrorist elements, offensive operations and curbing of arms smuggling.

In a breakdown, he said troops of Sector 1 MNJTF in Mora, Cameroon, neutralised two Boko Haram terrorists and recovered 92 linked ammunition belts.

Lt. Col Abdullahi said the seizure disrupted the terror group’s supply lines.

Two other Boko Haram members each surrendered to troops in Sectors 2 and 3, stationed in Litri, Chad, and Doron Baga, Nigeria between February 10 and 19, 2024.

He said the four repentant insurgents collectively surrendered one AKM Rifle, an AK-47 Rifle, three magazines, and 29 rounds of 7.62 millimetre Special Ammunition.

Furthermore, troops of Sector 2 Bagasola, Chad, inflicted casualties on Boko Haram elements and recovered three “teke-teke” canoes, among other terrorists’ logistics items.

Also, in separate operations on February 19, 2024, troops recovered 5×155 millimetre High Explosive Shells used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Meanwhile, the Chadian Air Force, guided by reliable intelligence, conducted a successful airstrike on February 20, 2024, targeting Boko Haram strongholds along the southern rim of Lake Chad, near the Chad-Cameroon-Nigeria borders, killing several terrorists and destroying their equipment on waterways.

“Several terrorists were seen jumping into the Lake from their boats and are believed to have died,” he said.

In a related development, troops of Sector 4 Diffa, Niger Republic, disrupted an arms smuggling attempt north of Nguigmi near the Niger-Chad borderline on February 10, 2024.

The troops seized arms cache comprising six AK-47 rifles, 11 magazines and 50 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition.

The MNJTF spokesman, however, said: “Sadly, despite these achievements, 2 soldiers, one each from Nigeria and Chad paid the supreme price while 3 others sustained various degrees of injuries.”

He commended the troops’ gallantry and prayed for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace.

He added that MNJTF remained devoted to its mandate of restoring peace and security while fostering the conditions necessary for economic growth and the free movement of people within the Lake Chad basin.

“These recent achievements underscore the task force’s resolve and effort in confronting the challenges posed by terrorist activities,” he added.