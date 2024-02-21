Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, on Wednesday, staged a peaceful protest against what they called a continued detention of a member of the party and former governor of the state, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

LEADERSHIP reports that the immediate-past governor of Kwara State had been in the custody of the EFCC since Monday after he honoured an invitation sent to him by the anti-graft agency over allegations of financial impropriety.

The protesters, who marched to the EFCC’s zonal office in Ilorin, the state capital city, expressed frustration and anger over the continued detention of the former governor.

