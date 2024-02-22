The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), has lost two soldiers in clearance operations aimed at strengthening free movement and rejuvenating economic activities across the region.

The chief military public information, Lt.Col. Abubakar Abdullahi in a statement said two soldiers, one each from Nigeria and Chad paid the supreme price while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said the operation lead to multiple terrorists surrendering and the interception of a major arms haul meant for insurgents’ use.

He said the four sectors of MNJTF between 10-20 February 2024 recorded various successes which portrayed the surge in troop’s effectiveness through surrender of terrorist elements, offensive operations and curbing of arms smuggling.

In a breakdown, he said troops of Sector 1 MNJTF in Mora, Cameroon,neutralized two Boko Haram terrorists and recovered 92 linked ammunition belts.

Lt. Col Abdullahi said the seizure disrupted the terror group’s supply lines.

Two other Boko Haram members each surrendered to troops in Sectors 2 and 3, stationed in Litri, Chad, and Doron Baga, Nigeria between 10 and 19 February 2024.

He said the four repentant insurgents collectively surrendered one AKM Rifle, an AK-47 Rifle, three magazines, and 29 rounds of 7.62 millimetre Special Ammunition.

Furthermore, troops of Sector 2 Bagasola, Chad inflicted casualties on Boko Haram elements and recovered three “Teke-Teke” canoes among other terrorists’ logistics items.