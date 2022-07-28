Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of three policemen in Delta State last Sunday

The commissioner of police (CP), Delta State, Ari Muhammed Ali, said the command is closing up on the other members of the gang.

Meanwhile, Delta State government has decried the attack on Okpanam division of the Nigeria Police in Oshimili North local government area by unknown gunmen.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, stated this when he visited the Okpanam police station for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused during the attack which occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

He described the attack on policemen attached to the station and the Okpanam vigilante security outfit as a dastardly act with an assurance that the state government will bring the perpetrators to book.

Ukah expressed dismay that some persons for no just reason could attack the peaceful community of Okpanam, saying that it was painful, unexpected and an act of wickedness.

The SSG said the attack was unacceptable in the state and assured that government would do everything possible to ensure that the culprits were brought to book.

Ukah also assured that there would not be a second attempt as security agencies including the vigilante were on top of the new challenges, while investigation was ongoing on the attack.