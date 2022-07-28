Governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo has advised newsmen to always pay attention to their health status to ensure healthy living.

Represented by the state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Paul Nwosu, at the 2022 health week lecture series/free medicare held at the Godwin Ezeemo international press centre, Awka yesterday, Soludo emphasised that it is only when one is healthy that he can discharge his duties.

“Gathering news, processing it and disseminating them is energy sapping; journalists are always busy, so they need to always Check their health status consistently”, Nwosu advised.

The chief medical director (CMD), Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, COOUTH, Awka, Dr Joe Akabuike, emphasised the need for regular check of blood pressure.

In his lecture on “High Blood Pressure: Causes and Management,” Akabuike said stress, smoking, alcohol consumption as well as genetic factors as major causes of high blood pressure and recommended indulgence in regular exercises, meditation on pleasurable stories, proper medication as necessary.

Other lecturers, Dr. Kenneth Nwokolo who spoke on “Healthy Lifestyle” and Dr. Oliver Onwughalu who spoke on “Stress in the Journalism Profession and Its Management” stressed the need for media practitioners to pay regular attention to their health status by always consulting medical professionals for health check and making sure that they adhere strictly to any medical advice.

The chairman of the NUJ in the state, Dr. Odogwu stated that the council deliberately chose “A Healthy Journalist: An Asset to the Nation” to underscore the need for media practitioners to ensure that they look after their health as they ply their profession so as to serve the nation and masses better.