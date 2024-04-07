Two undergraduate students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have won a total grant of ₦1,522,980 to undertake research in their chosen thematic areas.

Ajewole Peter Tosin and Muhammed Halima Idris, both students of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University, will lead their respective team of researchers to carry out the research.

Tosin and team will work on the use of low green technology for the preservation of beans and maize and food security, while Halima Idris and her co-researchers are studying the use of orange peels as repellants for mosquitoes.

According to a post on UniAbuja’s Facebook page on Sunday, the grant was awarded by the University’s Centre for Undergraduate Research (CUR).

