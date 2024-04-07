A United States-based construction giant, STV, has elevated Architect Ekundayo Alamutu into its senior leadership team to support the growing New York City construction management practice.

Fondly called ‘Omo Mushin’, Ekundayo Alamutu, who grew up proudly in Mushin, a suburb of Lagos city, is a brother to the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alamutu, and a first cousin to former President of the International Institute for Petroleum Energy Law and Policy, Barrister Niyi Ayoola-Daniels.

STV is a leading professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America.

According to STV, Alamutu, with his elevation as associate and project director, will provide insight as portfolio manager for the New York City School Construction Authority (NYCSCA) CM services.

In his role, Alamutu’s extensive track record with the NYCSCA’s mentor program predates joining STV in 2018.

With 30 years of experience, he guides the mentor and emergency response programs that train minority – and women-owned business enterprises (MBE/WBE) for opportunities to develop their business practices for larger contract opportunities .

STV’s nationwide Construction Management group provides a comprehensive range of expertise to clients in both the public and private sectors. Its services encompass program management, project and construction management, as well as purchasing and contracting, project controls and fiscal stewardship.

STV has extensive experience bringing transformative improvements to NYCHA, NYCSCA and JFK Airport infrastructure throughout the five boroughs.

The firm notably provided CM services for security enhancements throughout 34 different NYCHA developments, garnering project awards from the Construction Management Association of America’s NY/NJ chapter and the Construction Management Association of America. STV’s on-call services for NYCSCA’s mentor program has been renewed for another three-year contract.

Founded in 1912, STV is a leading national infrastructure-focused professional services firm, providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, program management and construction management services for transportation systems, buildings, water, energy and other facilities.

Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 55 offices across North America. The firm is ranked 34th in Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 10th in its transportation category. In 2022, STV signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge, becoming one of the first architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms to commit to advancing equity in infrastructure.