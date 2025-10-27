Two United States Navy aircraft were involved in separate crashes over the South China Sea on Sunday, military officials have confirmed.

Fortunately, all crew members survived both incidents.

According to a statement from the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet, the first crash involved an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter that went down during routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

Rescue teams swiftly responded and successfully recovered all three crew members without any casualties.

Roughly 30 minutes later, a Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet also crashed into the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the same carrier.

The Navy reported that both pilots safely ejected from the aircraft and were promptly rescued.

“All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition,” the Navy confirmed, adding that investigations into the causes of both crashes are currently underway.

The twin incidents occurred as US President Donald Trump continued his first Asian tour since the start of his second term, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prepared for a multi-nation visit across Asia.

Earlier this year, two US warplanes also fell off the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman during operations in the Middle East, reigniting safety concerns within the Navy’s aviation units.