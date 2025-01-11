Two persons have been confirmed dead after they slipped into a diesel reservoir in Ikosi, Oregun area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu on Saturday explained that one of the men accidentally fell into the diesel reservoir while working.

He explained that that the second adult male, in an attempt to rescue the first, also fell into the reservoir.

Oke-Osanyintolu said both victims were in severe conditions when they were rescued but later died at the hospital.

“Following distress calls received via the CRM on the 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free Lines at 1037hrs, LASEMA activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans and its Response Team from the Command and Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Upon arrival of LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team at the scene by 1047hrs, it was discovered that two adult males had fallen into a diesel reservoir at the above-mentioned location.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the men (an adult) accidentally fell into the diesel reservoir while working. The second adult male, in an attempt to rescue the first, also fell into the reservoir,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

He, however, stated further that the scene has, however, being assessed by emergency responders to determine further necessary action in order to prevent similar occurrences.

“Final update on the diesel reservoir incident at Ikosi Oregun Road, Ikeja. The two male adults earlier rescued this morning by the LASEMA Response Team, resuscitated and transported to the hospital, unfortunately, despite all sustained medical efforts later died,” the LASEMA boss stated in an update.