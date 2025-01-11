Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has hailed the emergence of a former lawmaker representing Rivers East senatorial district, Senator John Azuta Mbata as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Fubara, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said Mbata’s victory at the poll in Enugu, on Friday is a testament to his wide acceptance as an accomplished Nigerian, whose test of character and integrity is exemplary.

The governor said the overwhelming votes of the delegates showed the implicit confidence of members of the socio-cultural organisation in his ability to provide needed leadership to move the Ohanaeze Ndigbo forward at this time.

He, therefore, extended his best wishes to Senator Mbata, and expressed the hope that he will succeed as he discharges the lofty duties of furthering national cohesion, and fostering friendly cooperation based on mutual trust and respect within the Igbos and among non-Igbos.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Rivers State, I once again congratulate you and assure you of our readiness to work with you towards maintaining and preserving national unity and cohesion”, Fubara said.