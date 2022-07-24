A 20-year-old woman, Caroline Barka, killed her husband, Dauda Barka, in Barka, Adamawa State on Friday, police said yesterday.

According to the police command, Caroline stabbed her 38-year old husband with a knife at Tsamiya in Madagali area of the state.

She confessed to the police that her late husband was keeping late nights and drinking alcohol, which she said were to the detriment of his family welfare.

She said on that day, the husband came home late and fell on their baby.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the police spokesman of the command, confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday.

Nguroje said, “An argument ensued between the couple after the husband returned home late and drunk. The Adamawa State Police Command on 22/7/2022 apprehended a 20-year old housewife for stabbing her 38-year old husband to death.

“The suspect, Caroline Barka, a resident of Angwan Tsamiya, Madagali local government area, engaged her late husband, Barka Dauda, in a fight following an argument that ensued between them after the deceased returned home drunk and fell on their one year old baby who was in bed.

“Angered by his drunkenness, habitual late nights and failure to provide basic necessities as a husband, the suspect and the deceased engaged in a fight which resulted to her stabbing the husband, as a result he fell down unconscious and was later rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“The suspect was apprehended by the police following a report received from a relative of the deceased. Investigation so far revealed that the suspect being a nursing mother has a child with the deceased after two years of marriage.”