As part of efforts to improve the health of residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) a healthcare service provider has organised a typhoid eradication program for 200 people in Saburi Deidei, a suburb of the territory.

Speaking during the program, a medical doctor and founder of Medik 247 International Limited, Dr Obioma Nwuba, said it was organised in conjunction with the Ekwulobia People’s Assembly (EPA) to inform the residents about the importance of the typhoid vaccine.

He added that the program was aimed at enlightening the people and letting them know that they can live a life completely free of typhoid.

Nwuba explained that typhoid is caused by a bacteria called Salmonella Typhi, which is spread through contaminated food and water.

“The easiest way of transmission is from poor waste disposal and sewage disposal systems. When people who have typhoid bacteria pass stool around water bodies, they contaminate the water bodies. People utilise the water bodies for different activities such as bathing and cooking, the bacteria is now transmitted to other people through cooking or other activities,” he added.

On prevention, the physician said proper advocacy on personal hygiene was essential.

“People need to practice personal hygiene by washing their hands after using the toilet, before eating or putting anything into their mouth. It will reduce typhoid greatly in the society.

“Every household needs to have a good sewage disposal system where faeces are disposed properly without interfering with leafy plants and water bodies,” he said.