Niger State has so far recorded 334 road accidents this year with 212 casualties out of the 2,168 people involved.

The state’s sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Kumar Tsukwam, disclosed this yesterday while on an advocacy visit to the IBB Pen House, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Minna

He disclosed that in the year under review the number of auto crashes was over that of last year by 26 as only 308 auto crashes were recorded last year.

The sector commander disclosed that 1,901 people were involved in auto-crashes last year.

He listed the causes of auto crashes to include overspeeding, tyre bursts, using of phone while driving, overloading, route violation, fatigue and wrongful overtaking.

He stated that in the past one month the rate of fatalities associated with auto crashes had reduced, as out of over 20 crashes only one death was recorded.

Tsukwam assured that he would sustain the level of advocacy started since he assumed office over two months ago as a way taking proactive measure in reducing auto crashes in the state.