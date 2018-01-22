NEWS
We Don’t Have Land For Cattle Colonies – Reps Katung
The House of Representatives member, representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung has rejected any attempt to establish cattle colonies in Southern Kaduna.
He said, in a statement that the people of his constituency and the entire Southern Kaduna people have since rejected any plot by the state government to donate any of its ancestral land to an individual or group to undertake a private business.
“Let me use this medium to inform the Federal and Kaduna state government that my constituents and the entire people of Southern Kaduna have rejected the idea of establishing cattle colony in our area.
“We are of the firm belief that cattle rearing is a private business, just like poultry, fishery and piggery business,” he said.
According to him, “having consulted with my constituents, whom I represent, we are of the opinion that confiscating land for cattle colony is not in tandem with the Land Use Act which posits that government can only take over land for the overriding public interest.”
“We admonish in strong terms that our soil, land, water and air should not be used for cattle colonies.
“Cattle rearers should be encouraged to acquire land for their business and not the government using force to collect our ancestral land to give the nomads,” he stressed.
The Lawmaker, said It has been widely reported that Kaduna state is amongst the 16 states that have embraced cattle colonies, hence the need to inform the government that his people are opposed to the issue.
“While we have no objection with the decision of the Governor, we hasten to state that this business is not the choosing of our people nor in their best interest arising from the frequent clashes and attendant loss of lives of our people by the practitioners of this trade. Hence, it is our considered opinion that this business and the said colonies be restricted to the confines of the practitioners in the interest of equity and peaceful Co-existence.
“While our people are not supportive of the establishment of cattle colonies which is an alien trade, their known vocation and trade is farming and piggery.
“As a representative of the people and on behalf of my constituents, we admonish in strong terms that our soil, land, water and air should not be used for cattle colonies.
“Our people have therefore vowed to resist the establishment of any cattle colony within our domain and will employ any peaceful means to resist it.
“However, if the executive governor in pursuit of his oath of office wants to equitably balance matters he may well establish a cattle colony in the northern part of the state and a piggery colony in the southern Part knowing that our commonwealth and resources will necessarily be deployed towards such a venture. Anything to the contrary will be viewed as an attempt to provoke and destabilise the peace of Southern Kaduna,” he said.
Sign up for our newsletter
Ba Za Mu Zura Ido Ana Kashe Fulani Ba Bisa Hakkinsu Ba, In Ji Sarkin Kano
Rikicin Libiya: Gwamnatin Yobe Ta Sada Mutum 216 Da Iyalan Su
Danyen Man Fetur Din Da Saudiya Da Nijeriya Ke Fitarwa Ya Karu
Rikicin Fulani Da Manoma: Audu Ogbeh Ya Yi Tonon Silili
Arsenal Sign Mkhitaryan As Sanchez Joins Man Utd
Islamic State Terrorists Behind Killings In Benue, Others – DSS
2019 General Election Timetable
PMB Healthy Enough To Seek Re-election In 2019 – Presidency
2019: APC Party Chairmen In Kaduna Central LGAs Endorse Uba Sani For Senate
Money Supply Hits 17-year High At N24trn
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Islamic State Terrorists Behind Killings In Benue, Others – DSS
-
EDITORIAL18 hours ago
2019 General Election Timetable
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Healthy Enough To Seek Re-election In 2019 – Presidency
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
2019: APC Party Chairmen In Kaduna Central LGAs Endorse Uba Sani For Senate
-
BANKING AND FINANCE18 hours ago
Money Supply Hits 17-year High At N24trn
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Poor Standards: Bayelsa To Shut Down 250 Private Primary, Secondary Schools
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Lawmaker Urges Caution Over Cattle Colony in Kogi
-
METRO12 hours ago
Customs Command Set To Meet Its N3.7bn Revenue Target For 2018