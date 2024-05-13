Former Nigerian international Finidi George was on Monday officially unveiled as the Head Coach of the Nigerian senior men national team, Super Eagles by the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles coach has also picked his former national teammate, Daniel Amokachi and two foreigners as his assistants.

Finidi made the announcement after he was officially unveiled to the press as the new head coach in Abuja.

He also retained Olatunji Baruwa as the goalkeeper’ s trainer.

Baruwa occupied the same position under Jose Peseiro, while the names of the two foreign assistants would be revealed before the Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Bafana Bafana of South Africa and Squirrels of Benin.

The 53-year-old former Ajax star who officially left his post as Enyimba head coach on Sunday to concentrate on his new job, said his immediate target is to win the next two qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic

“The major step and target for me is the two World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic that we have. If we can win the matches, we have set the tone and we will take it up from there,” George said.

He appealed to the media for support, saying the job wouldn’t be easy.

“I’ll try my best to make sure that the team functions properly and start winning games. So I don’t think I have any pressure and I want to plead with you guys in the media that we need your support, please.

“This is not an easy job for anybody but if we work together, we will achieve,” Finidi said.

The former Nigerian winger was appointed in the substantive capacity as the head coach of the Nigerian team after the departure of the Portuguese manager, Jose Peseiro.

He was an assistant to Peseiro at the last African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where the team finished second place.

George’s appointment was announced a few weeks ago after he took charge of the team on an interim basis for the international friendly against Ghana and Mali.