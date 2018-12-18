Merkel Receives Fulbright Prize For International Understanding

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to receive the Fulbright Prize for International Understanding, the Washington-based Fulbright Association announced on Tuesday.

“With this award, the Fulbright Association honours Chancellor Merkel for her remarkable, compassionate leadership and her strong commitment to mutual understanding, international cooperation, and peace,” the non-profit association said in a statement.

The award will be made in Berlin on January 28, taking place outside the United States for the first time in its 25-year history.

Previous recipients include Nelson Mandela, former US presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and the organization Doctors without Borders.

According to the education and cultural exchange association, “the prize recognizes and rewards outstanding contributions toward bringing peoples, cultures, or nations to greater understanding of others.” It is named for J William Fulbright, a former senator for the state of Arkansas.

Merkel, who has been in power since 2005, recently said that her fourth term as chancellor would be her last.

She previously won the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 and was named Person of the Year by Time magazine in 2015.

She will give the commencement speech at Harvard University in May.