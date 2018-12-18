Water Resources Minister Reads Riot Act To Contractors

Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, had expressed displeasure at the lackadaisical attitude of contractors handling the Barkin Ladi Dam project in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the dam site, Adamu accused the contractors of wanting ‘to get money and leave site’ noting that the government would not condone unnecessary project delays.

While being conducted round the Dam site, Adamu said it was sad that little or no efforts have been on ground to achieve the anticipated result in terms of completion and delivery of the project.

Adamu charged contractors handling the project to ensure they put in more efforts so as to get desirable result as fast as possible.

“Obviously I am not satisfied with what I’m seeing on ground here today, it is not even safe.

“It is glaring that the Contractors don’t want to finish any project, they just want to get their money and leave.

“Meanwhile, opportunities have been given to local contractors so they can work together to achieve possible results”, the minister said.

It was gathered that Barkin Ladi Dam project started since in 2011 and had been abandoned until its revival by the present administration.