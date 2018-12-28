Properties Worth Millions Destroy By Fire In Ebonyi

Barely few days after the Abakaliki Rice Mill was gutted by fire with valuables worth N40 million destroyed, another unfortunate fire incident yesterday destroyed properties worth millions of naira following an electrical fault, that led to the fire incident along, Nkaliki road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

LEADERSHIP Correspondent who visited the scene of the incident said that though no life was lost, some of the rooms in the about 25 rooms bungalow building were completely razed by the inferno leaving the residents homeless.

According to an eyewitness, the fire which was said to have started at about 11pm in the night was suspected to have been caused by a spark from an electrical appliance in the house due to fluctuation of electricity power supply to the area.

One of the victim of the fire incidence, a student, Master Chinedu Ofoke who lost all his household property worth thousands of naira and the another tenant, Mrs. Chinyere Ugwu lamented the level of damage caused by the inferno.

According to him, “I was in the village when they called me that our house is burning, i immediately left the village and rushed back to Abakaliki only for me to see my properties all gone down in flames. I lost everything in the inferno, I don’t even know where to start now because i did not pick a pin out of the house”.

Master Ofoke who revealed that he would now be forced to either remain in the village or take refuge in a friend apartment or a relative in a neighbouring area appealed for the assistance of government and other well-meaning Nigerians. ”

“I appeal to the state government and other well-meaning Nigerian to come to our aid, i will have to take refuge in a relative house, remain in the village and soon ASUU may likely call off the industrial action and academic session commence and we will go back to school, how i will cope with the situation is still not certain, I need all the assistant I can get from people”

Others remarked that several calls put across to the men of Ebonyi state fire service did not respond to the distress call adding that the agency lack equipment and personnel as it was water supplied by private water tankers that was used to remedy the situation.

Reacting to the incident, the a staff of the fire service who spoke on grounds of anonymity said that the inability of the men of the agency not to respond to the situation may not be unconnected to the inability of residents of the area to communicate the agency on time and cautioned members of the public to avoid anything that could lead to fire outbreak.

However, leadership gathered that it took the combined efforts of residents of the area and the vigilante men and other good spirited individuals to put off the fire which lasted for over two hours.