BUSINESS
CBN, BoI Mull Financing Window For Edo Creative Hub
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) have disclosed plans to partner with the Edo State Government to ease access to finance to creators at the Edo Creative Hub, an initiative of the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki to rejig the state’s entertainment industry.
The finance windows are expected to come from the programmes extended to the entertainment industry in an effort to diversify the Nigerian economy.
Senior special assistant to the Edo State Governor on Investment Promotion, Mr Kelvin Uwaibi, who said this in a chat with journalists, said the opportunity came in the wake of the Stakeholders Meeting with actors in Nigerian’s entertainment industry held in Benin City. The stakeholders meeting was organised by EdoJobs, Edo State Investment Promotion Office, Trace TV and Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE), which is funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID).
He said the state government is working on a creative industry policy document that would provide the framework for the industry in the state and set parameters for government intervention and incentives.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Hidden Reason Senators Back Financial Autonomy For LGs
- NEWS14 hours ago
Northern Group Wants Emir Sanusi To Resign
- NEWS14 hours ago
Forensic Professionals Hail Reps Over Passage Of CIFIPN Bill
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
INEC Declares PDP Winner In Zamfara
- SPORTS22 hours ago
Poland 2019: Flying Eagles Arrive Bielsko-Biala For USA Clash
- SPORTS22 hours ago
France 2019: Ebi Sets New Africa Record
- NEWS12 hours ago
NEDC Boss Weeps Over Condition Of IDPs In Borno
- NEWS16 hours ago
Ooni Empowers 1,000 Fashion Designers, Urges Them To Be Hardworking