Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

CBN, BoI Mull Financing Window For Edo Creative Hub

Published

1 min ago

on


The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) have disclosed plans to partner with the Edo State Government to ease access to finance to creators at the Edo Creative Hub, an initiative of the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki to rejig the state’s entertainment industry.

The finance windows are expected to come from the programmes extended to the entertainment industry in an effort to diversify the Nigerian economy.

Senior special assistant to the Edo State Governor on Investment Promotion, Mr Kelvin Uwaibi, who said this in a chat with journalists, said the opportunity came in the wake of the Stakeholders Meeting with actors in Nigerian’s entertainment industry held in Benin City. The stakeholders meeting was organised by EdoJobs, Edo State Investment Promotion Office, Trace TV and Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE), which is funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID).

He said the state government is working on a creative industry policy document that would provide the framework for the industry in the state and set parameters for government intervention and incentives.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES13 hours ago

Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria

Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
FEATURES1 day ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES1 day ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: