CBN, BoI Mull Financing Window For Edo Creative Hub

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) have disclosed plans to partner with the Edo State Government to ease access to finance to creators at the Edo Creative Hub, an initiative of the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki to rejig the state’s entertainment industry.

The finance windows are expected to come from the programmes extended to the entertainment industry in an effort to diversify the Nigerian economy.

Senior special assistant to the Edo State Governor on Investment Promotion, Mr Kelvin Uwaibi, who said this in a chat with journalists, said the opportunity came in the wake of the Stakeholders Meeting with actors in Nigerian’s entertainment industry held in Benin City. The stakeholders meeting was organised by EdoJobs, Edo State Investment Promotion Office, Trace TV and Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE), which is funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID).

He said the state government is working on a creative industry policy document that would provide the framework for the industry in the state and set parameters for government intervention and incentives.