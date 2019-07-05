NEWS
Man Bags One Month Jail Term For Sharing Pornographic Image
A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has sentenced one man, Ismail Yunus to one month jail term for sharing pornographic images.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, on Friday, secured the conviction of the internet fraudster over involvement in internet-related fraud.
Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division, found Yunus guilty of sending pornographic and indecent pictures through the e-mail: lindasc147@gmail.com, to defraud people.
The offense was contrary to Section 24 (1) (a) and punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015.
The defendant had earlier pleaded guilty to the one-count amended charge, which was a product of a plea bargain agreement between him and the Commission.
Upon the review of facts and exhibits tendered against him, the court convicted and sentenced him to one year in prison.
Justice Abdulmalik also ordered him to make restitution of $410 to his victim.
He is also to forfeit to the federal government of Nigeria items recovered from him in the course of investigation into his fraudulent activities.
