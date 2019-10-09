NEWS
Lagos To Host Democracy Youth Round Table 2.0
The Democracy Youth Round Table 2.0 (Gathering of 100 most influential young Nigerians) will hold in Lagos State on Thursday 7th Nov 2019 at the Oriental Hotels by 12noon.
This is the Gathering designed for young leaders to engage in proactive discussions , deliberations that will suggest better approaches and engagement to further improve our democratic system in Nigeria.
Democracy Youth Round Table 2.0 will also be a forum for young Entrepreneurs to share their experiences and help to re orientate young Nigerians leaders on the need to be self-independent in Entrepreneurship and training .
The Democracy Youth Round Table 1 0 debuted this year May in Abuja where youths from various states gather to discuss on how the youth can be self-independent and be productive, a communique was issued to take the event to other Geo political zones in Nigeria .
To participate send a short profile to [email protected]
Democracy Youth Round Table, bringing Young Leaders together under one roof.
This event is powered by Aso Multi Media and it’s supported by Africa Independent Television, Channels Television, LEADERSHIP Newspaper and TVC News.
MOST READ
Police Confirm RCCG Pastor’s Abduction In Lafia
NDLEA Nabs 67-year-old Man Over Cannabis Cultivation In Gombe
Businessman In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Lover Of N2.5m
NHRC Calls For Urgent Action To Eliminate Gender-Based Violence
U.N. Report Says U.S. Air Strikes On Afghan Drug Labs Unlawful, Hit Civilians
Lagos To Host Democracy Youth Round Table 2.0
NUC Chides African Countries Offering Degrees Less Than 2Yrs.
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank
- CRIME18 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 5 Students, 12 Others Over Internet Fraud
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Kogi East APC Stalwart, Halima Alfa Declares Support For Gov Bello
- FEATURED21 hours ago
2020 BUDGET SPEECH: Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation
- POLITICS19 hours ago
National Secretary: MB Mustapha As APC’s Litmus Test
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
2020 Budget: FG To Fund Education, Health, Infrastructure With New VAT Rate
- NEWS21 hours ago
OXFAM Tasks Govts On Polices To Bridge Inequality Gap
- POLITICS5 hours ago
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race