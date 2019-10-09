Lagos To Host Democracy Youth Round Table 2.0

The Democracy Youth Round Table 2.0 (Gathering of 100 most influential young Nigerians) will hold in Lagos State on Thursday 7th Nov 2019 at the Oriental Hotels by 12noon.

This is the Gathering designed for young leaders to engage in proactive discussions , deliberations that will suggest better approaches and engagement to further improve our democratic system in Nigeria.

Democracy Youth Round Table 2.0 will also be a forum for young Entrepreneurs to share their experiences and help to re orientate young Nigerians leaders on the need to be self-independent in Entrepreneurship and training .

The Democracy Youth Round Table 1 0 debuted this year May in Abuja where youths from various states gather to discuss on how the youth can be self-independent and be productive, a communique was issued to take the event to other Geo political zones in Nigeria .

To participate send a short profile to [email protected]

Democracy Youth Round Table, bringing Young Leaders together under one roof.

This event is powered by Aso Multi Media and it’s supported by Africa Independent Television, Channels Television, LEADERSHIP Newspaper and TVC News.