NEWS
JUST IN: Minimum Wage: FG, Labour Reach Agreement
The Federal Government and organised Labour in the early hours of Friday reached an agreement on the consequential adjustments on the new national minimum wage.
The agreement brings to an end 3 days of negotiations between Labour and government over the new national wage.
LEADERSHIP reports that following the signing of the N30,000 new minimum wage on April 18 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and labour commenced negotiation on consequential adjustment for workers.
The agreement also brought to an end a struggle that started more than 3 years ago, following the announcement on May 1, 2016 by labour demanding 56,000 as new national minimum wage.
In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, workers on grade level 7 will now get 23.2 percent increment, while workers on level 8 will now get a 20 percent increase.
Workers on level 9 got a 19 percent increment, while those on the level 10 – 14 cadre got 16% and level 14 – 17 got 14 percent increment
The communique was signed by Ag. Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr, Folasade Yemi- Esan and Director IPPIS, OAGF, (Fed. Ministry of Finance, Mr Olusegun Olufehinti, (FCA) on behalf of government. While Ag. Chairman JNPSNC, Com. Simon Anchaver and Secretary General JNPSNC, Com. Lawal A. Bashir signed for organised Labour.
MOST READ
JUST IN: Minimum Wage: FG, Labour Reach Agreement
Farmers Helpline To Enjoy Govt Support – Agric Minister
Korean Embassy Donates Mini-buses To NCS
LEDAP Train 50 Education Officials on Implementation Of UBE Act In Kaduna
Onitsha Petrol Tanker Inferno: Gov Obiano Promises Compensation To Victims
Half Of My Cabinet May Be Women — Abiodun
Imo First Lady, UNICEF Task Girl Child On Leadership
MOST POPULAR
- OPINION23 hours ago
Nigerian Society of Engineers: Aggrieved Members, BOT Meeting End in Deadlock
- NEWS23 hours ago
Abuja-Based Health Service Provider, Organizes 2 Days Conference
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Nabena Raises Alarm Over Arms Influx Ahead of Election
- NEWS17 hours ago
Gov. Bello Salutes Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi at 45
- FOOTBALL19 hours ago
Manchester United Will Reinforce Squad In January – Solskjaer
- CRIME18 hours ago
Police Arraign 5 Artisans Over Alleged Cultism
- NEWS20 hours ago
Ericsson Earnings Top Forecast As 5G Takes Off
- NEWS17 hours ago
Cosgrove Real Estate Embarks On 1000 Tree Planting Programme