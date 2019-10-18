JUST IN: Minimum Wage: FG, Labour Reach Agreement

The Federal Government and organised Labour in the early hours of Friday reached an agreement on the consequential adjustments on the new national minimum wage.

The agreement brings to an end 3 days of negotiations between Labour and government over the new national wage.

LEADERSHIP reports that following the signing of the N30,000 new minimum wage on April 18 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and labour commenced negotiation on consequential adjustment for workers.

The agreement also brought to an end a struggle that started more than 3 years ago, following the announcement on May 1, 2016 by labour demanding 56,000 as new national minimum wage.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, workers on grade level 7 will now get 23.2 percent increment, while workers on level 8 will now get a 20 percent increase.

Workers on level 9 got a 19 percent increment, while those on the level 10 – 14 cadre got 16% and level 14 – 17 got 14 percent increment

The communique was signed by Ag. Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr, Folasade Yemi- Esan and Director IPPIS, OAGF, (Fed. Ministry of Finance, Mr Olusegun Olufehinti, (FCA) on behalf of government. While Ag. Chairman JNPSNC, Com. Simon Anchaver and Secretary General JNPSNC, Com. Lawal A. Bashir signed for organised Labour.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

