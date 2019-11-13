African Agric Ministers Parley To Tackle Climate Change

Ministers of agriculture from 30 African countries, including Nigeria have met to discuss actionable solutions to the threat posed by climate change to agriculture in Africa.

The meeting was the 2nd annual ministerial conference of the Adapting African Agriculture (AAA) Initiative, themed “Food Security Facing Climate Change”.

The 2-day conference which was held at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Benguerir, Morocco, in partnership with OCP Africa, also had representatives of International and regional funding organisations and institutions in attendance.

The high point of the conference was the ministerial declaration on the actions needed to tackle head-on, the issue of adapting African agriculture to climate change.

The threats posed by climate change to Agriculture are already manifesting in most African countries. To name a few: Tunisia has experienced increased temperatures and 15 per cent drop in rainfall, Central African Republic has witnessed flooding affecting ten thousand families; a situation that hadn’t been experienced in 50 years according to the CAR Minister.

Also, Agricultural productivity in Togo has dropped significantly. The annual rains in Somalia currently does not support the crop cycle; Lesotho is battling with draught, delayed summer cropping and diminished surface water.

Speaking at the conference, Nigeria’s Minister for Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono acknowledged the need for immediate actions to solve the threats from climate change, stating the need for interstate and inter-regional cooperation to confront the problem.

He cited the example of Lake Chad which is experiencing reduced productivity as a result of climate change: “for example, the Lake Chad which is bordered by Nigeria, Chad and Cameroun and by proxy, other African countries within the region. We have to see how we can collaborate because this is affecting all the countries within the region. We need to be less territorial in our thinking, so that we do not continue to face this challenge in Africa.”

