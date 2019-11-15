‘Commission Of ANOCA Building Marks Beginning Of Sports Devt In Africa’

The minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare and president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, have described the new secretariat of the Association of National Olympic Committee for Africa (ANOCA) as a turning point for sports development and promotion of Olympic movement in Africa.

IOC president Thomas Bach led other international delegations and Nigerian government officials, including the FCT minister, Malam Musa Muhammad Bello, women affairs minister, Pauline Tallen and other dignitaries to commission the new head office for ANOCA yesterday in Abuja.

The development effectively makes Abuja the Olympic capital for Africa.

While commissioning the new ANOCA’s Secretariat, Bach said the new befitting Secretariat for ANOCA will set the milestone for the development sports in Africa, saying it will allow Africa to unite and be more successful in Olympic movement.

Earlier, the minister of sport, Sunday Dare, said the commissioned of the new ANOCA’s Secretariat is a landmark in the development of sports on the continent of Africa, saying it is a day that the entire black race should be proud of.

“As Nigerians, we are proud to be a major contributor to the actualization of this day. Aside from the obvious fact of the commissioning of the building that would from today be the administrative and technical hub of sports administration on the continent, we also have in our midst, the leaders of the world governing body for sports, ably led by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Dr Thomas Bach.

“The journey to this day started some 13 years ago when Nigeria alongside 6 other African countries bided to host the Headquarters of ANOCA and become the Olympic capital of Africa. After a rigorous selection process, Nigeria was eventually selected as the Host Country for the umbrella body of the Olympic movement in Africa at the General Assembly, which took place in Kenya in June 2006.

“With the selection and signing of the headquarters cooperation agreement on February 21, 2007, the ANOCA Secretariat, hitherto in Yaoundé, Cameroon was moved to Abuja, Nigeria.

“While biding as a host country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria had promised to build a benefiting Headquarters for the continental body. On the road to fulfilling that promise, the foundation laying ceremony for the building was performed on July 6, 2009, by Dr Jacques Rogge, the immediate past President of the International Olympic Committee”.

However, Dare reaffirmed the government commitment to support the ANOCA Secretariat in achieving their set goals for the development of sport in Nigeria and Africa.

“I must say we are indeed lucky to also have present here today to commission the building, the current President of the IOC, Dr Thomas Bach.

“The commitment of Nigeria to the completion of this edifice has been unwavering. It is for this reason that the federal government ensured the continued funding of the project from inception to completion”.

“It is my sincere hope that the vision for which the project was executed would be achieved for the benefit of all stakeholders,” he said.

The minister, who earlier conducted the IOC delegation around the MKO Abiola Stadium revealed that “After 10 years of trying to get approval for the domestication of the anti-doping bill, yesterday the Federal Executive Council approved the domestication of that convention, that is historic” he concluded.

The IOC president who arrived the country on Wednesday, departed shortly after commissioning the building.

