We Were Confined In Political Oblivion For killing Obasanjo’s 3rd Term – Masari

Recently, Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, clocked 70 years. In this interview, he speaks on his sojourn on earth as well as his political career, including how he and his colleagues at the National Assembly who worked against the third term bid of former President Olusegun Obasanjo paid dearly for taking the bold step to save the country’s democracy.

Attaining 70 years of age is a rare blessing. What are the memories of life that come to your mind as you celebrate 70 years?

First and foremost, let me thank Allah (SWT) for spearing my life up to this very moment and also thank Him for making me to start from level zero to where I am today. Why I say level zero is because I started as an orphan, I lost my father when I was 2 years, 14 days, I had only my mother, our elder sister and senior brother who was six or seven years older than me.

The name Bello is not the name of my father but my senior brother, my father’s name is Umar. So somebody who started from there reaching the positions I have reached in Nigeria I have nothing to say to Allah but to be grateful. I have a duty to do whatever is possible in helping to affect the lives of people I come across, who I have the opportunity to serve and the people I have the opportunity to work with. The remembrance of the road to here is very interesting, like I said, having no God father, you know, to come to this position one met alot of challenges in life, a lot of trials and all these through Allah (SWT) I was able to make it to this position that I am today the Governor of Katsina state.

Life has taught me a lot of very memorable things and no words than to thank Allah (SWT) on those who play one way of the other in my life. I have not forgotten them right from my primary school days to date, those who played a positive role in my mind I know them. And I know I have tried to reach them one way or the other. And for those who did the contrary to me, I have forgiven them because they did not stopped me from becoming who I am. Like I said, it is very challenging journey to imagine from a village called Masari to where I am today I thank Allah (SWT).

From a humble beginning to lime light, first as Speaker of the House of Representatives to becoming the Executive Governor of Katsina State. What are your success factors?

Well, my adventure into politics was by God’s Intervention, because in the end of 1991 when I was invited and appointed a commissioner by Alhaji Sa’idu Barda, the new elected civilian Governor under the National Republican Convention (NRC) I was not a practicing politician. I was Assistant General Manager Operations, Katsina state water board. I was eventually sworn as commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport. That position I held, in between one of my colleague had a problem that was commissioner of health, so ministry of health was added for me to supervise until the new commissioner was appointed. When Abacha staged his coup, he convened a constitutional conference, I contested for Malumfashi, Kafur and Danja LGAs and I served as member representing the three LGAs. You know from there, political parties emerge, and our political grouping was headed by Late Alhaji Shehu Musa Yar’adua, when he was arrested, we maintained our stance. We knew we would not be registered but to maintain our position after Abacha’s registration exercise at least I knew for myself I declined to contest any election. I could remember when I was asked by somebody and I said I could not participate in an election where the goal post is not determined, is like playing a football and shifting goal post simply because immediately you come there the goal post would change. So I did not contest any election but we came with many young men and women who had the ambitions. Most of them joined the UNCP, some went to DPN and contested in various elections. Abacha died and all the structures were scrapped. So when the new arrangement came, we regrouped and DPN became PDP. My initial ambition was to contest for Senate but later I was advised to contest for House of Representative because of certain consideration for those who had suffered under UNCP and DPN. You know, God’s choice is always the best, that choice of going to House of Representatives eventually made me a speaker. Between 2003 when I re -contested and won again in 2007.

In 2007, the bookmakers saw you clinching the gubernatorial ticket of PDP which was not given to you, what lessons have you learnt from that?

The lessons I learnt from there was that for every action there must be reaction. There was an attempt to amend the Constitution and of course those who feel that the constitution should be amended were right because there is a provision for its amendment. But then the amendment was to extend the tenure of Governors and President to third term which was very unpopular. As presiding officer of the House, I pitched my tent with the majority. The feeling outside there especially the general public was against it, we members of House representing people majority were against it. I was prepared directly to pay the sacrifice for following due process in making sure that we do not do anything that can be challenged in any court of law. You know to amend a comma we need a two third irrespective of the vacancy. Of course because of the stand I took, of working against the illegal attempt to change the constitution, I was told point blank that we were not going to get whatever is our ambitions and I said so be it. So at the end, the constitutional amendment failed. Most of us who played key role were denied offices, and so it was a price that I was ready, I was glad, I was happy, I was proud that I paid for. So there was nothing to it.

What informed the ‘Restoration Agenda’ of your administration in Katsina state?

If you look at the history of Katsina state, it used to the number one in northern Nigeria in times of quality and quantity at Federal, state, then regional government even private companies. In the arm forces, the police you found prominent Katsina indigenes why because they have gone to school. Academically, we are first in the north and by year 2000 or there about, there was a declining status and by the time we came we were not more than 10 per cent in times of total number of people who sat for WAEC, NECO. We are getting up to 20 per cent, other external examinations we are rated 10 per cent. And this 10 per cent include all Katsina state indigenes even those who are sitting in Lagos.

So without education, we cannot go anywhere. So our educational structure has virtually collapsed, our health institution has collapsed, our agriculture which used to be the main stay of the state’s economy has collapsed. So whatever you are talking about has collapsed, and at that time there was a lot of money, because the country never witnessed the type of revenue we did especially from 2009 to 2011. The amount of money the country made was huge because in between that time there was a time that a barrel of oil was sold at $140 and by the time we came it was 27 to 28 dollars, in November 2017 and today it fell even below $20 per barrel. And the forecast is that oil price may not be more than $20 or $25 per barrel. So you can see that our only hope is to invest in the little resources we have in education so that we restore educational status of Katsina state. In doing so we can also look at the health sector, agriculture like I said which used to be the mainstay.

With 3 more years left out of the 8 years you are to serve as Governor of Katsina state, what is the scoreboard looking like?

I cannot score myself. It is up to the public but our intentions is to complete all the works we have started and where possible to also do some new once. We want to leave the state better than the way we met it.

One of the biggest challenges of your administration is that of security in parts of the state, what is your assessment of the security situation in the state?

Well, I think as a government since 2015 we have done all that we can. We have invested heavily in supporting security agencies in order to secure the state, even gone out of our way to directly engage bandits to shun the futility of what they are doing and to assure that we would address areas of neglect which are areas that have to do with education, medical facilities, veterinary facilities, grazing areas and routes. We have started rehabilitating dams and providing water. I went personally to them and we told them clearly to take the path of peace and not the path of war because when the military decides to come and operate as military and declare them as enemy they will see a different face of the Army not the kind of Army they are seeing. As far as I am concern, as a government, we have done all we can, is now up to the military and the police to do the needful. We have withdrawn ourselves from negotiating or discussing with anybody again. It’s up to the military and police to crussh these bandits because the way I see they haven’t got the level of education, islamically and western, to understand the implications of what they are doing and the consequences. So whatever you tell them because of that lack of any form of education, it become almost impossible for them and the system. Maybe the only thing they understand is force, the military and the police must neutralise these bandits to give government opportunity to enter and bring social services to the people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has altered the thinking and course of action of the whole world, what are your plans for a post pandemic Katsina?

We have taken all the necessary steps. We have a complete isolation centre with oxygen and all other things required. We have a centre which was given to us and renovated by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, it can hold up to 150 people. We are working with NYSC. So we are fully prepared. Also NCDC has licensed a private laboratory here and we have gone into agreement with them for testing. Our problem has been testing, if you take samples to Abuja or Kano it will take two weeks and by the time the result comes maybe the man has become negative. So by now any sample we take we get the result within 24 hour. Today also we received 3 additional ambulances from BUA group. I think we have sufficient bed to accommodate those with critical conditions. So far, over 50 patients have been discharged, as at yesterday and we have 360 cases in the state. 51 have been discharged about 18 died, 13 samples were taken after their death, they did not died in the facility, only five died in the facility, they even came when it was too late because they were very sick at home unknown to us and by the time they were discovered and brought to the facility it was so severe so they died. As far as COVID -19 is concern we are taking the necessary measures. In regards to the economy, you know, it is not biting only Katsina, it is also affecting all other places. What we have decided to do is to lockdown those LGAs that have cases and I think all the cases are now concentrated in Katsina and Daura LGAs. With record of yesterday we have about 233 cases in Kastina while we have 79 in Daura. We believe that if one case is discovered in an LGA, we move the person to the facility and trace his contacts, if he contacts many people, then we have close down the LGA so that we can trace all the contacts. As for our plans for a post-COVID era, we are reengineering the economy so as to absorb the shock and other negative effects arising from the disease.

What would be your massage to Katsina state citizens?

My message is to thank them and appreciate their support in 2015 and 2019 and also to thank them for their support by helping us to navigate up to this time. We are human beings and not super humans, we are bound to make mistakes, so we ask for your forgiveness and ask for their continue support. Our interest is Katsina. We have no personal interest than Katsina. So if we put our hands together we will succeed.