The Kogi State commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Abdulmumuni Danga, has described the 2022 flood that led to the shutdown of the Greater Lokoja Water Works as devilish in nature, saying that it came with tales of woe, living unprecedented devastation on the water facility that supplies water to the State capital.

The commissioner, while explaining the level of devastation caused by the flood as well as efforts to restore water supply, said the government feels the pain of the people, but described what happened to the water facilities as unimaginable, describing the 2022 flood that ravaged the state as 20 times worse than the 2012 flood.

Danga however assured that efforts are seriously ongoing to restore water supply before the yuletide sets in pointing out that the ministry is working tirelessly to restore water supply.

The devastation, Danga explained damaged several machines which has led to the importation of the needed equipment as many of them cannot be found in the country.

He said some of the machines have been paid for but will arrive next week.

Danga described the flood as one that submerged the intake house; 14 pumps, transformers, saying that the ministry had to hire divers to help remove all the fuses, with each fuse taking almost 12 hours to remove and refixed.

While promising that if the items required are shipped into the country in adequate time, the commissioner assured that the supply of water would be achieved before the yuletide proper sets in.

Danga said since the water facility was installed, the state has never experienced the kind of flooding witnessed in 2022.