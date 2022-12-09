The immediate past secretary to Katsina State government, and now director general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, has said that the lingering crisis in the party will not stop its victory in the 2023 elections.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Friday in Katsina, Dr Inuwa said the G-5 Governors led by the River State governor Nyesom Wike and the division in the Katsina chapter of the party are normal issues which would soon be addressed.

He debunked the rumours making the rounds that his defection to the party caused the division in the state chapter, stressing further that efforts have been made for him to meet with the former governor Ibrahim Shema for a reunion.

He added that the party is also resolving the issues through series of engagements and negotiations ongoing to form a formidable team that would unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that Governor Wike is too sophisticated to go to APC, because he is a national figure whose ambition of becoming president of Nigeria can only be achieved in PDP and called on members of the party to remain calm and law-abiding.